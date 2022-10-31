Royce & Associates LP Has $15.93 Million Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.70% of Aviat Networks worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 56.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Aviat Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 222.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 76,293 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $363.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

