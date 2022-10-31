Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,673 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.75% of Quanex Building Products worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $737.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

