Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,215 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.47% of Shoe Carnival worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 21.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 40.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $657.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Articles

