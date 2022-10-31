Royce & Associates LP Sells 52,600 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.98% of Griffon worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF opened at $32.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. Griffon had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $768.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

