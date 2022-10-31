Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.47% of Deluxe worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLX. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 840,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 202,008 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $783.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Further Reading

