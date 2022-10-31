Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Cuts Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for approximately 4.2% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 2.10% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 26.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

In other news, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,105.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,105.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,526 shares of company stock valued at $864,962. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPAA traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $18.84. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,935. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $163.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Recommended Stories

