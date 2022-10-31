Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $556,000 Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.13% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $1,413,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 9,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,407. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

