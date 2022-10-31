Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 254,421 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254,421 shares during the period. RCM Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 1.91% of RCM Technologies worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

RCMT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,035. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.88. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.26 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

