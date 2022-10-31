Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 6,000 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.20% of Daseke worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. 5,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,827. The stock has a market cap of $377.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.97. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $481.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.