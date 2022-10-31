Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Trims Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Marcus were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Marcus by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Marcus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of MCS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,083. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

