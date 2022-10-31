Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $108.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.
RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $88.90 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
