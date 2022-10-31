Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $108.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $88.90 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

