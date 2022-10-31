Sabre (SABR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of SABR opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 46.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,120,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 88.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

