Sabre (SABR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sabre Price Performance
Shares of SABR opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 46.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,120,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 88.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABR)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.