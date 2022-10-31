Sadoff Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks makes up approximately 1.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $24,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $4,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,750 shares of company stock worth $4,786,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. 32,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

