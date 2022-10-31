Sadoff Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

