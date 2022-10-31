Sadoff Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bath & Body Works worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $84,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $49,647,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 38,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,228. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

