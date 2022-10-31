Sadoff Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Old Republic International worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 18.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,740,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,037,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.21. 41,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,234. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.20%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

