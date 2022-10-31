Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 4,863 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 2.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

GE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.34. 81,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,797. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

