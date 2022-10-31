Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.24-$7.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. 97,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $261,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

