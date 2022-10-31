Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 402,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $995,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
