SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Down 25.5% in October

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG stock remained flat at $17.22 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.