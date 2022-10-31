Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,300 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA Trading Up 47.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STECF opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Scatec ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

