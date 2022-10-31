Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 121,380 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,380 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

