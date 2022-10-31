Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

