Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 414,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 148,959 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 88,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 225,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 68,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

