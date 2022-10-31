Scotiabank Downgrades Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) to Sector Perform

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGEAF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $49.52 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

