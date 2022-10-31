Scotiabank Lowers Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$115.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRBZF. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $109.37.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

