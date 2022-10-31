SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Update

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Trading Down 0.4 %

SCYX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 74,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.88. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 169.86% and a negative net margin of 1,557.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

