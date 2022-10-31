Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.75.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $129.69 on Friday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.