Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 56,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.