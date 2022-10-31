SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.27% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.
Shares of SEAS opened at $58.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.99.
In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
