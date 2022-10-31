SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of SEAS opened at $58.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

