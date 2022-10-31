SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 209,770 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 122,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 128,222 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

