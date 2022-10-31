Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $134.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.14.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

