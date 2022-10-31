Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $291.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.