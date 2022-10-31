Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 28.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TWTR opened at $53.70 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.39.
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.
