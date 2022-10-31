Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,207 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,505,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

