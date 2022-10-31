Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

NYSE ECL opened at $157.77 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.