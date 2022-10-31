Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,544 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 385.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,544 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 393.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 547.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 317,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.10 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

