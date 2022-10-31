Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 48.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $427.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.60. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

