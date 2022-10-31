Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $76.01 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.