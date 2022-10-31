Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

SELB opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 196.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 731,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

