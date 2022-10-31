SelfKey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $23.79 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.04 or 0.31498849 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012302 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

