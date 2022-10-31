SelfKey Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $23.65 million and $1.21 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

