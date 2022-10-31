Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Seneca Foods stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.74. 23,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,879. The company has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seneca Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.