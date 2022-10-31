Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In related news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 79,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

