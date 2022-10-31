ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $284.66 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.88.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,450 shares of company stock worth $30,990,329. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

