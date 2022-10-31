Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rises By 15.7%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 737,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bruker by 36.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,078,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,207,000 after purchasing an additional 67,217 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 24.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,393,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,485,000 after purchasing an additional 272,010 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.84. 701,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,626. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $87.22. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.