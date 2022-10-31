Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Declines By 7.4%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on BuzzFeed to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

BuzzFeed Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BZFD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BuzzFeed will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZFD. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BuzzFeed by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BuzzFeed by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,096 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BuzzFeed by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

