Short Interest in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Rises By 11.8%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $56.51. 710,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 60.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

