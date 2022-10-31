Short Interest in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Rises By 8.8%

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.79. 1,484,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

