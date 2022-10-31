Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Rises By 8.4%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,086,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50,860.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHOLF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of China Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

